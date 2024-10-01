Sheffield firm raises £14k in local fundraising effort

Gripple, one of Sheffield's largest employers, has announced that its Cloak and Cocktails Charity Ball has raised over £14k for local charities.

Organised by Gripple graduate trainees Claudia Cresswell and Jacob Bradder, the event took place on 13th September at Sheffield’s historic Cutlers’ Hall, raising money for four local charities: Yorkshire Air Ambulance, St Luke’s Hospice, Mind Over Matter 2019, and Sheffield Women's Aid. Hosting customers, suppliers and colleagues, the event was themed around the roaring 20s, with a raffle and silent auction. The top prize was a 1.02 carat diamond, kindly donated by local jeweller PA Jewellery. In total, the event raised an impressive £14,618.88. Ed Stubbs, Managing Director at Gripple, said: “Charity is a commitment we take seriously at Gripple. 100% employee-owned, community matters to us and giving back is a core part of our mission. The Cloak and Cocktail Ball is the perfect example of what is possible when the Gripple community comes together in the support of important local causes. I want to thank our partners for their kind donations and to all those who came and put their hand in their pocket. Claudia and Jacob did a fantastic job delivering this first-class event, an event which goes straight to the heart of the Gripple spirit.” Helen Berriman, Interim Regional Fundraising Managerfrom Yorkshire Air Ambulance said: “The lifesaving service we provide is crucial, not just in Sheffield, but across the wider Yorkshire region. It’s support from businesses like Gripple that makes what we do possible, and events like this make a real difference. Thank you Gripple for an amazing evening and to all those who donated and got involved.” An employee-owned business, Gripple is committed to its people and is dedicated to its unique culture – ‘the Gripple spirit’ that sets it apart. The company aims to employ people who share its values – of fun, innovation, passion, entrepreneurship, teamwork and integrity - who are invested in the shared purpose to be a rewarding place to work. The Gripple Foundation is the charitable arm of Gripple, which is proud to support local charities and good causes, helping to make a positive different in the community.