Sheffield firm that provides subtitling services to Hollywood sees sales jump to $26.9m

Zoo Digital is based in Sheffield.

The Sheffield-based firm, which provides subtitling services to Hollywood studios, made an operating profit of $400,000 with adjusted EBITDA up 82 per cent to $2.4m. While gross profit increased by 68 per cent to $8.6m.

Stuart Green, CEO of ZOO Digital, said: "Structural tailwinds and our end-to-end services powered by our proprietary systems have fuelled very strong revenue growth while back catalogue work surged as streaming globalises. More recently new production work returned and reached pre-pandemic levels in August.

"We are building on our international capability through partnering and investing in regions of the world where the strongest growth is anticipated. The launch of ZOO Turkey has already strengthened our MENA operations and discussions are underway in further territories to ensure that we are best placed to enhance our offer and grow market share.

"This is our time. We are but one of a handful of players that can meet client needs through our market leading approach. We are confident of strong growth for the foreseeable future. We are currently building increased capacity to accelerate sales and making great strides toward our medium term target of $100m."

Zoo Digital says it has a strong order book across all service lines with good visibility for the second half of the year and a pipeline of work from established customers.

