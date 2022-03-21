Sheffield Forgemasters joins Sizewell C consortium as it signs memorandum of understanding

To underscore this new partnership, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed.

The agreement will see Sheffield Forgemasters provide a range of specialised qualification components for the project and indicates potential longer-term opportunities for collaboration on future European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) projects across the UK.

Sheffield Forgemasters has announced it will join forces with other leading firms with the aim of supplying large-scale gigawatt nuclear projects across the UK, starting with Sizewell C.

Through this new strategic partnership, Sheffield Forgemasters will join the Sizewell C Consortium, an organisation representing more than 200 businesses across the nuclear and construction supply chain.

David Bond, CEO of Sheffield Forgemasters, commented: “Joining the Sizewell C Consortium marks a positive step forward for our business and unites two strategically significant industries at the forefront of driving clean energy growth opportunities for Britain.

"We will be manufacturing qualification components in order to join the supply chain for Sizewell C, with the eventual aim, to supply components into the build. If we can secure supply into the UK’s nuclear fleet, we can continue to invest in our workforce, provide local high-skilled job opportunities, and re-shore nuclear manufacturing for the UK fleet.”