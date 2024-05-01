The purchases total 21 acres of brownfield land over three plots adjacent to the company’s Brightside Lane site, with the aim of developing additional facilities as its recapitalisation programme gears up.

The Ministry of Defence-owned company, which declined to disclose the value of the investment, is already in the process of constructing a new 13,000 tonne heavy forge facility and has earmarked the largest plot of land, located on Weedon Street, for the creation of a new machining line to underpin its production for the UK defence programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Forgemasters has purchased a total of 21 acres of brownfield land over three plots adjacent to the company’s Brightside Lane site in Sheffield with the aim of developing additional facilities as its recapitalisation programme gears up.

Gareth Barker, chief operating officer at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “The purchase of these plots of land is a game-changing venture for the company and will see state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities built in the historic centre of Sheffield’s industrial heartland.

“Our recapitalisation programme is completely transforming the company’s facilities as our modelling reshapes the site for optimum use.

“The opportunity to purchase several plots immediately adjacent to our site will enable faster, more cost effective recapitalisation than trying to reconfigure existing facilities, with the added benefit of keeping production in full flow through the existing plant.”

The company also recently completed the purchase of 10,000 sq ft of offices at Riverside Court on Brightside Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Barker added: “The main focus of the land acquisition is to enable development of a new machining facility, to house 17 highly advanced machining centres, which do not exist anywhere else in the UK.”

The company will now begin work on detailed planning for submission to the planning authorities.

Sheffield Forgemasters is investing heavily across its business in a bid to provide forging and machining facilities to support defence work.

The 215-year-old business has more than 600 employees based at its 64 acre site in Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ministry of Defence acquired Sheffield Forgemasters in a £2.6m deal in 2021 to secure the supply of parts that are vital for the Royal Navy’s ships and submarines.

It promised to invest up to £400m in the business over the next decade.