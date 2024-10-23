Sheffield Forgemasters to produce steel for first domestic artillery factory in decade

Sheffield Forgemasters will produce steel for a new UK artillery gun barrel factory, following a landmark agreement signed by Defence Secretary and South Yorkshire MP, John Healey.

Mr Healey, MP for Rawmarsh and Conisbrough, said that the move will ensure that Sheffield remains at the ‘forefront of defence manufacturing’, supplying steel to the UKs first domestic artillery factory in a decade.

He signed the landmark Trinity House Agreement with German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius in London, yesterday.

The deal allows German aircraft to operate from Scottish bases, enhancing joint military operations.

It also includes the joint development of advanced long-range strike weapons designed to be more precise and capable than current systems, including the renowned Storm Shadow missile.

The partnership also commits to manufacturing armoured vehicles in the UK, which is expected to create skilled jobs and strengthen the economy.

“This collaboration will deepen our ties with Germany and strengthen our commitment to protecting European security,” said Mr Healey.

“This agreement not only bolsters our national security but also represents a significant investment in British manufacturing, supporting over 400 jobs with a new large-calibre gun manufacturing facility that will use British steel,” he added.

Gary Nutter, chief executive officer at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “I am delighted to confirm that Sheffield Forgemasters will reinstate gun barrels manufacture after a 20-year hiatus, to supply large-calibre gun-barrels to Germany’s Rheinmetall AG, servicing UK defence contracts and exports.”

The deal is projected to inject nearly half a billion pounds into the UK economy over the next decade.

It also aims to strengthen military cooperation between the UK and Germany, with both nations planning joint training exercises to protect critical underwater infrastructure in the North Sea and explore new surveillance technology.

German P8 aircraft will periodically operate from Lossiemouth in Scotland, and new drones will work alongside UK fighter jets in a bid to bolster defense.

During a recent statement to the House of Commons, Mr Healey highlighted the importance of this agreement in the face of ongoing global tensions.

“If President Putin prevails in Ukraine, he will not stop at Ukraine,” Mr Healey warned. “The sovereignty and security of all nations are at stake, and that’s why our support for Ukraine is crucial.”