Sheffield Forgemasters to work on General Fusion's demonstration plant

General Fusion’s proposed Culham demonstration Fusion Plant.

The engineering specialist is using its extensive experience and manufacture capabilities in nuclear power to develop a specification and method of manufacture for the forged, thick-walled pressure vessel body, a key component in the proposed Fusion Demonstration Plant.

The Fusion Demonstration Plant will showcase General Fusion’s Magnetized Target Fusion nuclear power technology at the UKAEA’s Culham Campus, which is a leading hub of fusion research.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesus Talamantes-Silva, research, design and technology director at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “Fusion energy has the potential to be the fuel of the future – the key to carbon-free economies. We are thrilled to collaborate with General Fusion.

“Our initial remit includes evaluation of potential steel grades, modelling of forging and heat treatment processes and their effects on microstructure and properties.

“The scale and manufacturing complexity of the vessel presents significant challenges at all stages, which combined with an element of ‘concurrent design’, requires a flexible and responsive approach to the work.”

Sheffield Forgemasters is establishing practical manufacturing solutions for all aspects of manufacture for the vessel, including steelmaking and forging, heat treatment, mechanical and non-destructive testing, machining and metrology.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you