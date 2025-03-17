Sheffield Hallam University has welcomed a new cohort of business leaders to the government-funded Help to Grow: Management course

The group of 29 senior leaders from a range of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) started the 12-week course this week.

Help to Grow: Management is designed for business owners and senior leaders of SMEs who are keen to grow their organisation. It is accredited by the Small Business Charter and 90 per cent subsidised by the government.

The course is delivered by Sheffield Business School’s Centre for Business Growth and Transformation at Sheffield Hallam University.

The new cohort of participants on the Help to Grow: Management course

Sheffield Business School has supported the delivery of the course to over 260 participants since it launched in September 2021.

One of those taking part is Rebecca Davis from Brandon Medical Ltd. She said: “I’m going from working in one department, to working across many departments. So now I need to change my mentality. I need to stop thinking as insular, and start thinking about the whole business, which I’m hoping the course will support me with.”

Another member of the latest cohort, Ben Easton, from Duncan Chartered Accountants, added: “I’ve started taking this course with a colleague as our business is going through a significant number of changes, in its people, structure and the landscape in which we work and we wanted to get a decent grounding in business preparation.”

Once participants have completed the course, they will join a group of Help to Grow: Management alumni, not just in South Yorkshire but in the UK, who will benefit from additional support beyond the course; this has included workshops on design thinking, responsible leadership and carbon literacy.

Dr Belon Morales, Head of Analytical Services at Sheffield Assay Office, said: “The reason I decided to do this course, is during the pandemic I read up on Help to Grow, and thought it was an interesting way to analyse the business I work in. Things are changing so much, it’s important to update yourself and try and share your opinions with other people.”

Associate Professor Alexandra Anderson, Head of the Centre for Business, Growth and Transformation, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome our newest cohort of SMEs to the Help to Grow: Management course. We recognise the unique challenges SME leaders face in our region, particularly in an increasingly turbulent business environment, and we deeply admire their resilience.

“Help to Grow: Management equips leaders with the tools they need to navigate these challenges, while also providing a valuable platform for collaboration. Leaders from diverse organisations come together to share insights, tackle business obstacles, and explore new opportunities in both new and established markets."

Part of the course is set to be taught in one of the new Howard Street buildings, Langsett, which will be home to Sheffield Business School from May 2025.