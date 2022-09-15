Sheffield housing development takes shape following £3.6million funding package

Housebuilder Walshaw Homes will construct 22 high-quality homes on the site of a demolished social club in Main Street, in Hackenthorpe.

The developer’s funding partner, Together, provided the finance package for the ‘Valley View’ scheme of three and four bedroom houses.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becky Hall, head of origination at Together, said: “We agreed to provide the funding after seeing the potential of the location and having been really impressed with the vision of Walshaw Homes and its managing director, Joel Richards.

The Walshaw Homes’ development in Valley View, Hackenthorpe, Sheffield

“I already had a strong business relationship with the developer, having worked with them in the past, so it’s great to help Joel and the team realise their ambitions for this latest scheme as it begins to take shape - it will bring quality housing to meet the needs of Sheffield’s growing population.”

Planning permission for the housing scheme was granted in November last year, allowing construction to begin in June.

The development is expected to be completed by August 2023.

Joel Richards said: “Construction is now well underway, with foundations in place for five of the plots, and there has been a huge amount of local interest.

“It’s fantastic that Together has agreed to support us. It’s particularly beneficial to have a lender on board which really understands the needs of developers like us and is willing to help turn our exciting vision into a reality.

“The finance was arranged very quickly – from initial contact to receiving the funds took between four and five weeks, with everyone pulling together to get the deal done.”