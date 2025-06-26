Sheffield law firm eyes acquisitions after private equity investment deal
LDC, the private equity arm of Lloyds, is backing Birmingham-headquartered Harper James, which specialises in tailored legal support to SMEs through a subscription-based model.
The firm will now target acquisitions as part of its growth strategy.
Toby Harper, founder and CEO at Harper James, said: “This partnership with LDC is a major milestone in our mission to make expert legal advice more accessible and affordable for ambitious businesses. Much like the clients we support in their journeys, we believe in doing things differently and we’re excited to partner with LDC on the next phase of our growth journey.
Chris Handy, Partner and Head of the West Midlands at LDC, added: “We’re looking forward to supporting Toby and his team as they continue to disrupt the traditional legal sector and pursue the firm’s ambitious growth strategy.”
