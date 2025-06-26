Sheffield law firm eyes acquisitions after private equity investment deal

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Toby Harper, founder and CEO at Harper James, said: “This partnership with LDC is a major milestone in our mission to make expert legal advice more accessible and affordable for ambitious businesses. Much like the clients we support in their journeys, we believe in doing things differently and we’re excited to partner with LDC on the next phase of our growth journey.