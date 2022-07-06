Sheffield live data firm WANdisco secures $1.1m contract with top five Canadian bank

The subscription contract with the client – a top five Canadian bank – is valued at $1.1m over three years and was secured directly by the Sheffield-based firm.
The client will use WANdisco’s LiveData Migrator (LDM) product to migrate its Hadoop workloads from an on-premise Cloudera cluster to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), as a significant part of its cloud strategy.
The initial migration will be of five petabytes of data with room for future expansion.
The automated process ensures the data is kept up to date meaning the client is not required to manually refresh the new environment - guaranteeing minimal business disruption, data consistency and security.
This is WANdisco’s first Google Cloud win in North America and represents another contract win in the global financial services market.
David Richards, CEO and chairman of WANdisco, said: "We are seeing a robust pipeline of deals for LiveData Migrator on all cloud platforms.
“LiveData Migrator's zero business downtime capabilities for moving transactional data, combined with its easy to deploy and easy to use interface means clients across several verticals are interested in our products as businesses attempt to stay competitive and agile.
“Our solutions are ideal for multi cloud use cases as our LiveData capabilities enable consistent data replication across any number of environments, across any geography, as well as any cloud provider."