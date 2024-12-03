Sheffield-made solar product wins international acclaim
The award recognises Gripple’s dedication to driving safety and efficiency in solar installations, helping to eliminate cable failures that can result in site downtime or even fires.
The awards celebrate the most innovative and significant products available to the U.S. solar industry, recognising those businesses and products that are driving the sector forward.
The judges commented: “Even ‘simple’ things like wiring and connectors often cause increased maintenance costs and can lead to catastrophic events like fires. Reliable wire ties that can withstand harsh real-world conditions help keep solar plants running like they’re supposed to.”
Designed and manufactured for lasting performance, Power-Tie combines the robust strength and endurance of steel banding with the versatility and ease of installation of nylon zip ties, delivering simple, safe and long-lasting installations.
Jonny North, Solar Product Manager at Gripple said: “Being recognised as one of the solar industry’s best products is a great honour, but it is also a reflection of the hard work and dedication that has gone into this product. Everything we do at Gripple is about making a difference and from our very first conversations with solar industry stakeholders, it was clear cable management was an area lacking innovation.
"Poor wire and cable management is the cause of up to a quarter of all problems on solar sites – many of these issues can be easily preventing by good installation practices and the use of products like Power-Tie .
“Where poor cable management can be so destructive, we made it our mission to deliver something better. Designed by engineers, for engineers, Power-Tie combines all the benefits of a traditional zip-tie, but comes with an unrivalled 20 year warranty.
"There really is nothing else like it on the market and as we continue to grow our solar range, we can confidently say our products are having an impact. That is something to be proud of, and I know this award will motivate the entire team as we continue to grow our presence in the sector.”