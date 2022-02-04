Sheffield manufacturer PolyProducts to create 20 new jobs after grant funding

Sheffield-based PolyProducts manufactures plastic products ranging from aquatics and garden products to defibrillator cases and even radar components, which are made using vacuum forming and rotational moulding.

The company, which employs nine members of staff, is part of The Poly Group, which has been trading in Sheffield for almost 40 years.

When company owners Julie Garner and Andrew Oldale spotted an opportunity to create a new range of products, they invested in a second-hand rotational moulding machine and secured a match-funded grant from the South Yorkshire Business Productivity Programme, to improve its operation and productivity.

Andrew Oldale, managing director of PolyProducts UK; Dan Wikinson, key account manager of South Yorkshire Business Productivity Programme and Julie Garner, director PolyProducts UK.