The company’s new B2B Insights Platform uses the latest AI technology to “assess digital content being consumed by B2B buyers”.

The Objective team said that with “unique insights” to the videos, infographics and blogs that engage B2B buyers, it will be able to develop marketing content that is most likely to engage the groups of people the firm’s clients are trying to reach.

Objective managing director, Dan Broadbent, said: “With over five billion social media users and one billion websites, the digital world is crammed full of content, making it harder for B2B brands to make themselves heard. Our new platform analyses social media, blogs and news sites to discover B2B content that generates the most engagement from key B2B audiences

Objective managing director, Dan Broadbent.

“Using innovative AI technology, we can then identify marketing content most likely to be read or viewed by target customers. Increased engagement leads to greater visibility, and ultimately more sales, for brands.

“The launch of the platform is an extremely exciting development for the Objective team, and most importantly, our B2B clients. We are delighted to continue to innovate from our home in the heart of Sheffield.”

News of the platform follows Objectives announcement last month that it had achieved its third consecutive year of double digit growth.

This came after the firm achieved a record number of £1.5m of qualified sales leads on behalf of its clients in 2023.

The firm said the launch of the new AI tool would help it to maintain momentum and help to achieve its “ambitious five year expansion plan”.

Mr Broadbent added: “Our continued investment in the very best people and technologies has facilitated a third consecutive year of record breaking growth.

“And we are now strengthening our business development team in preparation for further expansion as we enter the next phase of our development.”

“Everybody recognises the impact AI is having across all industries and our innovative new AI insight tool ensures Objective remains at the forefront of B2B marketing.

“The platform is another example of investment in the very best technologies, people and infrastructure, to ensure we continue to deliver our growth strategy, from our HQ here in South Yorkshire.”

Sheffield-based Objective was first launched in 2011.

The firm was the first creative marketing agency to be awarded Premium Partner status by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, and was also awarded Patron status by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber.

The Objective team partners with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.