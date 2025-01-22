Sheffield off licence faces losing licence over illegal workers and sales of illicit products

A Sheffield off licence risks losing its alcohol licence over allegations of employing illegal workers and selling illicit tobacco and vapes.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Home Office immigration enforcement officers applied for a review of the licence for Golden Off Licence on Abbeydale Road in December. They previously visited the premises twice and found that staff working on the premises have no legal right to work because of their immigration status.

They found illegal vapes for sale, plus “numerous” boxes of cigarettes and rolling tobacco with no UK duty paid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Children’s Safeguarding Partnership also challenged the licence because of a complaint from the council’s children’s services that under-age children have been able to buy tobacco, vapes and alcohol from the premises.

A licensing hearing is being held for Golden Off Licence on Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, which is alleged to have employed illegal workers and sold illicit cigarettes and vapes. Picture: Google Maps

South Yorkshire Police licensing officers have supported the licence review because they say that an action plan put in place to tackle issues around age-restricted sales of products has not been complied with by the business.

The licence is held by Hendrin Khedr Azar, who is also the designated premises supervisor (DPS).

A Home Office report says: “Golden Off Licence, 185, Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FG, has been visited on two occasions by the North East, Yorkshire & Humber ICE [Immigration Compliance and Enforcement] team, after intelligence was received that the premises was employing illegal workers selling illegal tobacco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On both visits, on 29 June 2023 and on 02 August 2024, the officers encountered one individual who was identified as working illegally.

“A referral has been made to the Civil Penalty Compliance Team in relation to the illegal working and a civil penalty of £45,000 was issued on 23 October 2024. This penalty remains outstanding.”

The Home Office report said that some staff said they were paid only £5 an hour at a time when the national minimum wage was £11.44.

Council trading standards staff said they carried out a test purchase last December and bought an illegal pack of Marlboro cigarettes for £7. On a return inspection they found 480 packs of illegal cigarettes and 40 illegal vapes, whose tanks were larger than the allowed size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad