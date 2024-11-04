A Sheffield off-licence will be able to operate in the future despite a petition calling on the council against it.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee have decided to grant a licence to a shop on Daresbury Drive.

The applicant – and owner – of Byards Leap (E and A Premier) Mohammad Emmad Aslam was applying for permission to be able to operate his shop (and sell alcohol) on Monday to Friday between 9am and 10.30pm, Saturday between 10am and 10.30pm; and Sunday between 10am to 9.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A document uploaded on the council’s website says there was a petition with 105 signatures submitted against this.

Sheffield off-licence gets booze green light despite petition calling on council to stop it Johnny Green/PA Wire

Mr Aslam told the members that he did not expect a petition to be submitted against his store and they were supposed to get the licence last month, however he accused a competitor of getting signed a petition on false claims.

“They lied to them,” he said.

He said those organising the petition told the residents that the premises would be extended.

The applicant added: “The reason they are not here (at the meeting) because they know they are going to be held accountable for it.”

In response, he also submitted a petition.