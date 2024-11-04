Sheffield off-licence gets booze green light despite petition calling on council to stop it
Members of Sheffield City Council’s licensing sub-committee have decided to grant a licence to a shop on Daresbury Drive.
The applicant – and owner – of Byards Leap (E and A Premier) Mohammad Emmad Aslam was applying for permission to be able to operate his shop (and sell alcohol) on Monday to Friday between 9am and 10.30pm, Saturday between 10am and 10.30pm; and Sunday between 10am to 9.30pm.
A document uploaded on the council’s website says there was a petition with 105 signatures submitted against this.
Mr Aslam told the members that he did not expect a petition to be submitted against his store and they were supposed to get the licence last month, however he accused a competitor of getting signed a petition on false claims.
“They lied to them,” he said.
He said those organising the petition told the residents that the premises would be extended.
The applicant added: “The reason they are not here (at the meeting) because they know they are going to be held accountable for it.”
In response, he also submitted a petition.
He also said that he has been in the industry for six years and he has never had any issues.