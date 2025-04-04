Sheffield parents and teachers among new Trustees to join The Children’s Hospital Charity

The Children’s Hospital Charity is excited to announce that five new Trustees have been appointed to help realise the vision of a world of excellence and innovation in children’s healthcare.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new team of Trustees have a wealth of expertise and experience in our city and beyond - spanning the children’s hospital care, professional services, teaching and legal sectors.

The individuals appointed to the new team of Trustees are Adam Gillett, Charlotte Acevedo, Louise Lumley, Matt Currie, and Peter Hartland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trustees help oversee the charity’s long-term strategy, ensuring it delivers significant income to support Sheffield Children’s to change lives every day, by going over and above the NHS provision.

Adam Gillett is an Associate Vice Principal at Penistone Grammar School and is a passionate supporter of The Children’s Hospital Charity.

The five new Trustees - bringing the Board to a total of 12 members - will play a vital role as the charity continues to fundraise £2 million for the build of a new world-class research and technology centre, the National Centre for Child Health Technology (NCCHT), as well as funding improvements to the patient environment, vital research and medical equipment for Sheffield Children’s.

Adam Gillett, an Associate Vice Principal at Penistone Grammar School, is a passionate supporter of The Children’s Hospital Charity as he and his children were patients at Sheffield Children’s. His school has raised an incredible £70,000 for the charity and he regularly volunteers and fundraises.

Charlotte Acevedo is a local parent and has recently returned to Sheffield after previously studying in the city. She is incredibly excited to have become a Trustee of the charity and will use her professional experience to further improve services for the patients of Sheffield Children’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Lumley, Chief Client Officer at law firm Irwin Mitchell, also joins the Trustees. She is a local resident and mum.

Louise Lumley is Chief Client Officer at law firm Irwin Mitchell and is incredibly passionate about the impact The Children's Hospital Charity has on our community.

Louise says: “My two daughters both received exceptional care at Sheffield Children's Hospital, and I'm incredibly passionate about the impact The Children's Hospital Charity has on our community.

“I'm thrilled to be a Trustee and look forward to supporting the charity to provide a healthier future for children and young people, and to help Sheffield Children's to dream big.”

The fourth new Trustee, Matt Currie was born in Sheffield. He qualified as a solicitor in the city, and has held various senior management roles in large law practices. He is a Non-Executive Director of two law firms, consultant, and member of the Independent Monitoring Board at HMP Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I have always been proud of Sheffield Children’s, but over more recent years I’ve become more aware of just how special it is, not just to Sheffield but to the wider region, country and even internationally. It is a centre for excellence in day-to-day care, research and pioneering medicine. I am extremely proud to serve as a Trustee.”

Peter Hartland was Chief Executive of St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield for 15 years.

Peter Hartland also joins the new team of Trustees. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant and has worked in the higher education and charity sectors. Most recently, he was Chief Executive of St Luke’s Hospice in Sheffield for 15 years.

Currently, he is also a Trustee of The Sheffield Town Trust, and a Non-Executive Director at Sheffield Children’s. Peter acted as Finance Director for both Sheffield and Leeds University Students’ Unions earlier in his career, is a grandparent, and has a keen interest in the health and welfare of children and young people.

John Armstrong, CEO of The Children’s Hospital Charity, said: “We are delighted to welcome Adam, Charlotte, Matt, Louise and Peter to our team and look forward to them supporting our ambitious plans for growth. They share the charity’s passion for making a positive difference to the lives of children and young people, with the experience and understanding of how to continue to make this a reality.”