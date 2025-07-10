Sheffield Parkway: Buzz unveils 'bingo club of the future' in Yorkshire
The first refurbished site at Sheffield Parkway features a new main hall, a players’ lounge and a hand-painted wall mural from artist Willustration.
A spokesman said Buzz Bingo’s Leeds club will also benefit from the same transformation and include wall art of Leeds landmarks from local artists.
Dominic Mansour, CEO of Buzz Bingo, said: “Our new investment programme will see clubs across our estate being transformed.
"This is all about modernising bingo for the next generation of players and taking our clubs to the next level to offer a truly unmatched experience for our players, and we believe our Sheffield Parkway site is now one of the best bingo clubs in the country.
"By combining cutting-edge technology, more modern interiors and even better food and drink, we’re not just refurbishing our clubs, we’re going to be reimagining what bingo can be in the future.”
Michael Ellis, Regional Manager, Buzz Bingo, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to have unveiled our new Sheffield Parkway club here in the iconic steel city, and the turnout we saw over our re-launch weekend shows just how important these clubs are to communities.”
