Sheffield Parkway: Buzz unveils 'bingo club of the future' in Yorkshire

Buzz Bingo is investing £25m into its UK clubs after securing new funding from Barclays.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 10th Jul 2025, 08:23 BST

The first refurbished site at Sheffield Parkway features a new main hall, a players’ lounge and a hand-painted wall mural from artist Willustration.

A spokesman said Buzz Bingo’s Leeds club will also benefit from the same transformation and include wall art of Leeds landmarks from local artists.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dominic Mansour, CEO of Buzz Bingo, said: “Our new investment programme will see clubs across our estate being transformed.

Sheffield Parkway and Leeds are two of eight clubs Buzz Bingo clubs that are part of the initial tranche of investment in 2025. (Photo supplied on behalf of Buzz Bingo)placeholder image
Sheffield Parkway and Leeds are two of eight clubs Buzz Bingo clubs that are part of the initial tranche of investment in 2025. (Photo supplied on behalf of Buzz Bingo)

"This is all about modernising bingo for the next generation of players and taking our clubs to the next level to offer a truly unmatched experience for our players, and we believe our Sheffield Parkway site is now one of the best bingo clubs in the country.

"By combining cutting-edge technology, more modern interiors and even better food and drink, we’re not just refurbishing our clubs, we’re going to be reimagining what bingo can be in the future.”

Michael Ellis, Regional Manager, Buzz Bingo, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to have unveiled our new Sheffield Parkway club here in the iconic steel city, and the turnout we saw over our re-launch weekend shows just how important these clubs are to communities.”

Related topics:Sheffield ParkwayBarclaysLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice