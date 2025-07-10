Sheffield Parkway: Buzz unveils 'bingo club of the future' in Yorkshire

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first refurbished site at Sheffield Parkway features a new main hall, a players’ lounge and a hand-painted wall mural from artist Willustration.

A spokesman said Buzz Bingo’s Leeds club will also benefit from the same transformation and include wall art of Leeds landmarks from local artists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Mansour, CEO of Buzz Bingo, said: “Our new investment programme will see clubs across our estate being transformed.

Sheffield Parkway and Leeds are two of eight clubs Buzz Bingo clubs that are part of the initial tranche of investment in 2025. (Photo supplied on behalf of Buzz Bingo)

"This is all about modernising bingo for the next generation of players and taking our clubs to the next level to offer a truly unmatched experience for our players, and we believe our Sheffield Parkway site is now one of the best bingo clubs in the country.

"By combining cutting-edge technology, more modern interiors and even better food and drink, we’re not just refurbishing our clubs, we’re going to be reimagining what bingo can be in the future.”