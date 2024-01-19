Sheffield-based specialist school printer Ecclesall Print is set to move into its new headquarters after purchasing its first commercial property.

The firm was advised by specialist property law firm Mason Thomas Law on the move, which will see Ecclesall Print move to the former Tiles Direct building on Alderney Road in the Heeley area of Sheffield.

Currently located on Archer Road, the firm is set to make the move later this year following a full refit of the building.

Ecclesall Print founder and managing director, Steve Durbin, said: “We have been trading for 10 years and renting our current premises for nearly seven, building up our customer base and production process. We see the purchase of our own, commercial property as the start of a new, exciting expansion for the business.”

Steve and Tony Durbin of Ecclesall Print

Mr Durbin added that the new premises would be “instrumental” in the firm’s future growth plans.

Ecclesall Print operates nationally through its School Print World brand, which provides personalised Christmas cards and printed products for hundreds of schools throughout the UK.