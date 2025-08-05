Sheffield: £1m funding moves Harmony Works project closer to completion

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harmony Works Trust has secured a £1m grant from the Garfield Weston Foundation which will supports it plans to redevelop Canada House in Sheffield into a music hub.

Canada House, a Grade II Listed building dating from 1875, was acquired by the trust last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building, which was home of the TurnUps nightclub during the 1980s, is set to be transformed into a centre of excellence for music education in South Yorkshire with support from partners such as Sheffield Music Academy, Sheffield Music Hub and Brass Bands England.

Canada House in Commercial Street Sheffield (Photo supplied on behalf of Harmony Works Trust/Vox Media)

Construction work is expected to begin next year, with the new hub scheduled to open in late 2027.

The Garfield Weston Foundation is a UK-based charitable grant-making organisation that distributes more than £80m annually across sectors including the arts, education, youth, health, community, environment and welfare.

A spokesman said: “This latest pledge adds to a growing list of funders, including £4.7m from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and £3.5m from Arts Council England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Additional support has also been secured from Sheffield City Council, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, and several other trusts and foundations. As a result, Harmony Works has now raised the vast majority of the funding required to deliver the project.”

Emily Pieters, Project Director at Harmony Works, said: “We are deeply grateful to the Garfield Weston Foundation for their belief in our vision. Their pledge is a powerful reflection of their confidence in what we’re trying to achieve.

“With this, we’re closer than ever to creating a permanent home for inspirational music education in the heart of Sheffield. But we’re not quite there yet.

"We still need to raise over £1m to facilitate the transformation of Canada House and unlock the full potential of this iconic building. If you believe in music, heritage and young people, now’s the time to get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad