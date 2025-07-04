Sheffield recommissions trailblazing programme to support social enterprises

Sheffield City Council has recommissioned the Social Enterprise Growth Accelerator (SEGA), a flagship programme led by the Sheffield Social Enterprise Network, after its first year exceeded expectations, achieving its stretch participation target four months ahead of schedule.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, the programme, relaunching on Monday 7th July, will continue to offer tailored support to help purpose-led organisations start, grow and thrive.

An independent evaluation confirmed the initial programme was both impactful and highly valued. Seventy-two percent of participants rated their experience four or five out of five, and nearly 90 percent wanted the programme to continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants will benefit from tailored diagnostic sessions, one-to-one consultancy, themed workshops, practical resources and structured peer support. The goal is not only to strengthen individual enterprises but also to grow the collective capacity and visibility of Sheffield’s social enterprise sector.

SEGA Logo

With a refreshed approach and a redesigned delivery model, the recommissioned programme promises to reach even further into Sheffield’s communities, working with early-stage entrepreneurs, established enterprises, and those looking to pivot or scale.

Sheffield’s social enterprises are active across food, culture, environment and health, often embedded in communities most affected by inequality and economic pressure. While their impact is significant, access to strategic, values-aligned business support has been limited. SEGA was created to bridge that gap, and this renewed investment ensures more organisations receive the support they need to thrive.

The programme is being delivered in partnership with Business Sheffield, Voluntary Action Sheffield, South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation, Purple Shoots and Opus Independents, each contributing vital local knowledge and a shared commitment to inclusive economic development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Mohammed Mahroof, Chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee at Sheffield City Council, said:

"We’ve seen first-hand the impact social enterprises make in communities across Sheffield, often in the places that need it most. Programmes like SEGA are essential in helping these organisations navigate challenges, grow sustainably, and maximise their impact. Recommissioning SEGA reflects Sheffield City Council’s commitment, through our Growth Plan, to building a stronger, fairer economy where purpose-led businesses play a central role in driving positive change."

Terry Murphy, Chief Executive of the Sheffield Social Enterprise Network, said:

"Social enterprises are some of the most values-led, impactful organisations we have. But they operate in tough terrain, where purpose collides with pressure. This programme gives them the tools, networks and space to build resilient, community-rooted businesses. At SSEN, we live and breathe social enterprise, and this programme ensures no founder walks the path alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a network rooted in local collaboration, we’ve seen first-hand how social enterprises are delivering real solutions to Sheffield’s biggest challenges, from food insecurity and climate action to inclusive employment and community wellbeing. They are entrepreneurial, innovative and courageous, but too often under-resourced. This recommissioning means we can continue to support those building not just better businesses, but a better city.

It’s not just about growing enterprises. It’s about growing an ecosystem that values equity, regeneration and community wealth.

We’re proud to lead this next phase of SEGA and to work alongside brilliant partners who share that commitment."

Helen Sims, Chief Executive of Voluntary Action Sheffield, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our work across the social action movement in Sheffield shows us that the development of social entrepreneurship provides skills, connectivity and leverage to address the current inequity in opportunity for many individuals faced with high levels of exclusion and disadvantage.

We also know from a rich history in Sheffield that purpose driven business has an impact on growth in local economies in a way that is connected to the needs of the people living in communities, providing sustainable impact and longer term community health. We are delighted to partner with SSEN to collaborate on this next phase of support.”

Alban Krashi, Demonstrators Coordinator at Opus Independents said:

“Purpose driven businesses and social enterprises will likely catalyse many of the next civic, material, technological and economic capabilities we will need in Sheffield over the next decade. By the nature of holding to a triple bottom line and being less reliant on unpriced externalities, many of these organisations will be first movers and innovators in the transitions ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These enterprises often tend towards collaboration, they tend towards socialising gains, they tend towards innovation in the foundational economies that underpin all GDP growth - they tend towards building community wealth, they tend toward flat and equitable hierarchies and pay ratios. These organisations are critical players in our cities development and its need for increased resilience.

The announcement of further support for social enterprise via SEGA2 is welcome news and one which as a city we should celebrate and be intentional about nurturing more of.”

Jess O’Neill, Grants and Partnerships Manager for South Yorkshire’s Community Foundation (SYCF), said:

“Through our work at SYCF, we see every day how social enterprises can make a real difference in people's lives. That’s why we’re pleased to support this second phase of the SEGA programme as it aims to reach even further into Sheffield’s communities, supporting both new entrepreneurs and established enterprises to grow."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Kirtley, South Yorkshire Lead for Purple Shoots, said:

“At Purple Shoots, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to shape their future. We’ve seen first-hand the talent, creativity and determination that exists in our communities, often in places overlooked by traditional finance and support. SEGA is a vital platform that helps unlock that potential. We’re proud to bring our experience in grassroots enterprise development to this partnership, and to support social entrepreneurs in building livelihoods that not only sustain them, but strengthen the fabric of Sheffield’s neighbourhoods.”

The SEGA programme is now open for registrations and will run until March 2026. Social enterprises across Sheffield are encouraged to get involved and access the support on offer.