Sheffield refuse workers vote to continue strike in union recognition dispute

Refuse workers have voted to continue long-running industrial action in a dispute over union recognition.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Refuse workers have voted to continue long-running industrial action in a dispute over union recognition.

Members of Unite in Sheffield, employed by outsourcing company Veolia, have been on continuous strike since last August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Despite Veolia’s game playing and its refusal to do what is fair and right, the workers have remained strong and have re-affirmed their strike mandate.

Refuse workers have voted to continue long-running industrial action in a dispute over union recognition.

“This is a clear show of strength and underlines their determination that they will not be defeated.

“This ballot sends a message loud and clear to Veolia – recognise our union now because Unite are backing our members however long this fight lasts.”

Legal requirements mean Unite members have to be regularly re-balloted over their decision to take strike action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vote was 98% in favour of continuing with industrial action, said Unite.

A Veolia spokesperson said: “Veolia has been in the crossfire of an inter-union dispute over recognition at our Sheffield site. The GMB union has held sole recognition at the site for 20 years and any changes to this agreement must be approved by the GMB – Unite is well aware of this requirement.

“We have been in constant dialogue with Unite and the GMB as well as seeking TUC intervention. GMB has made an offer and we urge Unite to find a way forward.

“Veolia will always respect the right of our colleagues to be a member of a trade union of their choice, but we will not be bullied by Unite into breaking an existing agreement with another union.