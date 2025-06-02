Sheffield set to lead major summit on reviving northern industry through tech and investment
Organised by Digital Forge, the summit will gather influential leaders from across politics, business, finance, and academia, all dedicated to developing practical solutions for boosting economic resilience and creating clear pathways to social mobility.
Prominent figures confirmed as speakers include Richard Penny, Fund Manager at Oberon Investments; Dan Ridsdale, Analyst at Edison Group; Louisa Harrison Walker, CEO of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce; Ben Morgan, CEO of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC); and former Cabinet Minister Richard Caborn. Additional high-profile speakers are expected to be announced soon.
The event is explicitly designed as a working summit, where participants will engage in targeted discussions aimed at translating political ambitions into real-world outcomes—jobs, skills development, infrastructure improvements, and significant investment in regional clusters.
The summit also marks the launch of Digital Forge’s new exclusive membership scheme, designed specifically for regional business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, and senior industry figures. The organisers have stressed that the event is deliberately selective, with service providers requested to attend only by direct invitation, ensuring a sharp focus on productive dialogue and tangible outcomes.
Individuals committed to reshaping the North's economic landscape are encouraged to learn more and register their interest at forgedforgrowth.com.