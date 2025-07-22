Sheffield shines as British Chambers of Commerce pays visit to celebrate local success

Sheffield is in the spotlight as Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) welcomes the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) to celebrate growth in the region.

England’s fourth largest city, Sheffield, is on the rise as it experiences growth across its general population and economic development, and as it sees greater investment in infrastructure and cultural initiatives.

A new ten-year Growth Plan for Sheffield with cross party support aims to leverage the city’s strong economic assets – including its world-class universities, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and hyper connected ecosystem – to attract global investment, drive sustainable growth, and elevate its international profile.

As the local authority aims to uphold the Outdoor City’s global reputation, showcasing its place as a city that is ‘global, green and growing’, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce plays its part as a collaborator, convener and champion for the city’s business community.

In its work, SCCI facilitated a visit from Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the BCC, and Steven Lynch, Director of International Trade, as part of wider efforts to celebrate regional growth and to further engage with local businesses.

Shevaun and Steven toured several sites meeting Chamber members, each highlighting Sheffield’s world leading role in driving innovation, resilience and progress in the manufacturing, sustainability, creative, cultural, digital, and health and life sciences sectors.

During her two-day visit, Shevaun also met with Chamber patrons, board and council members at Kenwood Hall, and took part in a round table with key City leaders and stakeholders including the Chief Executives of The South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Sheffield City Council, Sheffield College, Westfield Health, New Era Developments, Sheffield Hallam University, and senior representatives from The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, Olympic Legacy Park and Business in the Community chaired by SCCI President, Alexis Krachai of Counter Context.

From the Radisson Blu hotel Shevaun and Steve toured the wider Heart of the City development, visited Cutler’s Hall and met Master Cutler Philip Rodrigo, explored Leah’s Yard and met with co-founder Tom Wolfenden, Dino Sofos of Persephonica, and Max Scotford of Bullion Chocolate before, finally, wrapping up their trip by touring the Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park to visit the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre.

They got to see the foundations being laid for the National Centre for Children’s Health and Technology, the Canon Medical Arena, home to the Sheffield Sharks and the LivingCare Group.

Shevaun Haviland CBE, Director General of the BCC, said: “Businesses are going through some tough times. They have been battered by increasing costs due to rises in national insurance, the national living wage and US tariffs.

“Changes to employment rights also threaten to add another £5bn to their bills and the global economic outlook remains clouded.

“But one of the best parts of being DG of the BCC is getting out to visit with businesses. When I come to places like Sheffield, I can’t help but be optimistic. There is so much talent, innovation and expertise here that I’m confident the future remains bright.”

Steven Lynch, Head of International Trade at the BCC, met with Nick Patrick, Director of the Sheffield Chamber International Trade Centre, to discuss the links with the global network, and the 70 chambers around the world, that can act as a soft-landing pad for members exploring overseas markets.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, Chief Executive of SCCI, said: “It was a privilege to welcome Shevaun, Steven, and the BCC to Sheffield and highlight the remarkable projects unfolding across the city in a range of sectors.

“As the past five years have brought about significant change, it’s clear that momentum is now building for the city and providing an opportunity that Sheffield is ready to seize. It was great for us to demonstrate this, and Sheffield Chamber’s impact, during their visit.”

Shevaun also visited The Green Estate CIC during her stay in Sheffield. The BCC re-presented its 2024 BCC Winner of Winners award to Roz Davies, Chief Executive of The Green Estate.

The award, which was submitted with support from SCCI, celebrated The Green Estate’s green innovation. The organisation has become a nationally acclaimed expert in nature-based solutions and sustainable urban landscaping – it was given the prestigious King’s Enterprise Award for Sustainable Development.

The BCC’s Winner of Winners award praises The Green Estate’s ability to transform local communities, but with sustainability at the heart of everything it does.

Roz Davies, Chief Executive of The Green Estate CIC, said: “We were delighted to host Shevaun and the BCC and learn more about how we can work with the Chamber Network to upscale our international trade of Pictorial Meadows. A brilliant example of the value of being involved with Sheffield Chamber of Commerce.”

For more than 160 years, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce has supported, connected, and represented local businesses of all sizes in Sheffield with an aim to lead the way in making the city the best place in the UK to start, grow and run a successful and sustainable business.