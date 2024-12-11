Sheffield Ski Village: Developer to start ‘masterplan’ for former ski village site in Sheffield

A “masterplan” is being drawn up in order to regenerate the former ski village site in Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee will note the progress being made by developer Skyline Lounge of New Zealand with regards to the former ski village site at Parkwood.

A report to be presented at the meeting explained that in 2022 a number of options were presented on how to take forward the plans to develop the site following the ending of the lease with the then-developer.

The new company, Skyline, made a proposal and, as the report noted, discussions continued “with the clear understanding that dealing with the site’s access and the condition of the site itself was needed before Skyline would be able to take forward any proposals for the site”.

While the council’s bid to round two of the Levelling Up fund for Parkwood failed in 2022, in November 2023 the government awarded the funds “under round three based on the round two bid”.

This means £19.4million for the: Creation of a new access road, including improvements to cycle and pedestrian access, and improvements to the public realm; Enabling Works for the development of the former Ski Village site, including the treatment of Japanese Knotweed; Improvements to the Country Park including mountain bike trails, a new kiosk, new paths and path improvements.

Now, the committee will hear that the kiosk has been constructed and in operation, and “wider improvements to the Country Park have been made”.

The document added: “Discussions with Skyline have also continued. With the funding now in place to improve the site and improve access we are putting in place a memorandum of understanding that will allow Skyline to begin to masterplan the site.

“This will then allow for the council to enter into negotiations for the development of the site/lease of the land.”