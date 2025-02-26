Sheffield solicitors launches new department following arrival of key partner

Taylor Emmet has announced the appointment of Will Forsdike as Head of its dedicated Court of Protection team, marking a significant expansion of the firm's service offerings.

Will specialises in managing property and financial affairs, with a particular focus on supporting individuals who have experienced brain injuries, and those who have received substantial payouts requiring financial management. Will and his growing team also provide comprehensive services including deputy applications for family members and administration of Lasting Powers of Attorney.

Will said: "This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to shape a department from the ground up at Taylor Emmet. We aim to support people through a comprehensive and integrated service experience, particularly for those involved in Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence cases.

“We're positioned to offer continuity of care and support, ensuring our clients feel comfortable and well-supported throughout their journey with us at Taylor Emmet. I look forward to building a team that understands the unique challenges our clients face, providing personalised support that goes beyond just managing financial affairs.”

Will Forsdike, Head of Court of Protection at Taylor Emmet.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said: "Will’s appointment as Head of Court of Protection further ensures clients receive integrated support across all our services.

“Will has a vision for creating synergies between our Personal Injury, Clinical Negligence, and Court of Protection services, which will ultimately provide our clients with a more cohesive experience throughout their legal journey."