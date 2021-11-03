Sheffield surveillance firm Synectics awarded Niagara Casinos contracts

Paul Webb is the chief executive of Synectics.

Working with local integration partner Zuvid Surveillance Systems, Synectics will provide new surveillance management systems based on its market-leading Synergy software platform for Fallsview Casino Resort - the gaming resort in Canada, overlooking the Horseshoe Falls - and its sister property, Casino Niagara.

Both properties recently re-opened having been closed since March 2020 due to Covid-19.

Delivery will commence before the end of this year, with a five-year support contract already agreed, following completion in early 2022.

Mike Stanciu, director of surveillance at Niagara Casinos, said: "We selected Synergy due to the impressive ability to bring a number of fragmented processes and systems into a centralised, easy to use Command and Control space.

"Synergy's ability to deliver an efficient product will be beneficial to the overall success of our department and our properties. Their intuitive front end makes it easy for operators to find the cameras they are looking for, review incidents and provide appropriate evidence when required."

Paul Webb, chief executive of Synectics, said: "These are some of the first new major projects awarded in the sector since the start of the pandemic and, as footfall and revenues in North American casinos have recovered strongly in recent months, should indicate a relatively straightforward recovery in the gaming surveillance market in North America going forward.

"Continuing travel restrictions mean the market in Asia remains challenging, and any recovery there is not expected until next year."

