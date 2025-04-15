Sheffield Technology Parks expands to meet growing demand for DeepTech lab space

Sheffield Technology Parks (STP) has launched a brand-new shared lab facility, responding to the increasing demand for high-quality laboratory space from science and technology startups, university spinouts, and companies relocating to Sheffield.

Adjacent to the new labs, STP has also unveiled a dedicated shared office space, designed to support lab users with the additional facilities they need to grow their businesses.

The space is a direct response to the rising number of knowledge-led companies choosing Sheffield as their base. With the University of Sheffield producing world-class research with high potential for commercialisation, the need for specialist lab space has never been greater. At the same time, companies from across the UK are increasingly looking outside traditional hubs to cities like Sheffield, where access to affordable, high-quality facilities and a supportive ecosystem make scaling a business more viable.

The first company to benefit from the new shared lab space is Deep Blue Biotech, a sustainable biotech firm that has relocated from the South East of England.

“For an early-stage business, being in a communal lab is a far more economical way of doing things," Tim Corcoran, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer comments. "It works well for us as we are only a small team and rarely have all members in at once, so we don’t need a huge space.”

Specialising in harnessing marine ‘cyanobacteria’ to develop eco-friendly alternatives for the health and beauty industries, Deep Blue Biotech was drawn to Sheffield’s collaborative environment and access to cutting-edge research and expertise within the city’s innovation network. Tim adds, "Having the University on our doorstep is incredibly useful—we’ve had some great conversations, and they’re a fantastic resource to tap into. If we can commercialise the use of cyanobacteria in chemical production, it will be a big advantage to them as well.”

Beyond providing physical space, the expansion of STP’s facilities plays a crucial role in boosting collaboration. Clustering science and technology businesses together increases opportunities for knowledge exchange and innovation driven by shared expertise. By co-locating lab and office users, STP is ensuring that researchers and entrepreneurs can connect, share insights, and accelerate their growth within a dynamic and supportive community.

“The launch of our shared lab and office spaces marks a significant milestone for Sheffield’s DeepTech sector,” says Tom Wolfenden, Chief Executive at Sheffield Technology Parks. “Sheffield Technology Parks remains the starting point for many early-stage companies, giving them the flexible, high-quality space they need to scale. Innovation doesn’t happen in isolation, and by creating an environment that encourages collaboration, we’re ensuring that Sheffield remains a magnet for ambitious people, and the science and technology businesses they are starting.”

The new shared lab and office spaces are just the beginning of a broader vision to enhance Sheffield’s position as a hub of innovation, startup success and scientific advancement. As demand for specialist lab space continues to grow, Sheffield Technology Parks sits at the heart of a thriving ecosystem, and it remains committed to nurturing the next generation of pioneering businesses.