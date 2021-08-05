Sheffield United are among the businesses named by the Government

The 28 businesses listed by the Government include some household names, from Sheffield United to Swinton Park in Harrogate.

Between them, the businesses failed to pay more than £150,000 to just over 700 employees. They have been fined a total of £216,000 by HM Revenue and Customs for the breaches, which took place between 2012 and 2018.

Minimum wage breaches can occur when workers are being paid on or just above the minimum wage rate, and then have deductions from their pay for uniform or accommodation.

The employers named in the list below underpaid workers by wrongly deducting pay from wages, including for uniform and expenses, failing to pay for all the time they had worked and for paying the wrong apprenticeship rate.

Business Minister, Paul Scully, said: “Yorkshire is a great place to run a business, but employers must stay above the law to avoid short-changing workers. Upholding workers’ rights is a top priority for this government and employers breaking minimum wage law won’t be let off lightly.

“It’s up to all employers in the region, including those on this list, to check government guidance and pay workers properly.”

The full list of Yorkshire companies on the list is below:

- KRM Limited, trading as First Steps Day Nursery, Craven, BD23, failed to pay £28378.7 to 25 workers

- The Sheffield United Football Club Limited, Sheffield, S2, failed to pay £21802.17 to 25 workers

- Mrs Lynda Quigley, trading as Child's Play, Kirklees, WF13, failed to pay £20402.45 to 40 workers

- Fresh-Pak Chilled Foods Limited, Barnsley, S73, failed to pay £11487.93 to 274 workers

- Mrs Sonia Anderson & Mrs Jean Martin, trading as First Steps Nursery, Craven, BD23, failed to pay £9156.09 to 25 workers

- T S Lee & Son Limited, trading as CPR Skip Hire, Calderdale, HD6, failed to pay £8880.43 to 13 workers

- Aire Valley Frozen Foods Limited, Bradford, BD21, failed to pay £8823.37 to 20 workers

- Harratts of Wakefield Limited, trading as Harratts Kia, Wakefield, WF2, failed to pay £7863.82 to 26 workers

- Shabab Express Limited, Leeds, LS1, failed to pay £6783.69 to 14 workers

- Big News Trading Ltd, trading as Chibber's Superstore, Calderdale, HX1, failed to pay £4545.64 to 1 worker

- The Dental Workshop Limited, Leeds, LS11, failed to pay £4190.65 to 1 worker

- Sandylane Limited, York, YO26, failed to pay £2877.41 to 101 workers

- York Hand Car Wash Ltd - Dissolved 9 April 2019, trading as Tesco Hand Car Wash, York, YO24, failed to pay £2811.4 to 3 workers

- Little Tots Nursery (Scunthorpe) Ltd, North Lincolnshire, DN15, failed to pay £2754.06 to 9 workers

- SRCL Limited, Leeds, LS10, failed to pay £2677.1 to 4 workers

- Swinton Park Limited, Harrogate, HG4, failed to pay £1751.51 to 15 workers

- Westrow Ilkley LLP, trading as Westrow, Bradford, LS29, failed to pay £1734.76 to 3 workers

- Hessle Plant Limited, Wakefield, WF10, failed to pay £1655.01 to 1 worker

- Danum Homecare Ltd, Doncaster, DN5, failed to pay £1516 to 13 workers

- Mr Stephen Austwick, trading as Steve Austwick MOT Centre, Leeds, LS28, failed to pay £1386.75 to 2 workers

- Wentbridge House Limited, trading as Wentbridge House Hotel, Wakefield, WF8, failed to pay £1177.98 to 47 workers

- Mr Lirim Gecaj, trading as Bespoke Valet & Detailing Service, York, YO10, failed to pay £1033.82 to 2 workers

- UK Kidz Solutions Ltd, Sheffield, S4, failed to pay £882.2 to 1 worker

- 4SLC For Stocksbridge Leisure Centre Trust, Sheffield, S36, failed to pay £819.45 to 4 workers

- Quality Home Care (Barnsley) Limited, Barnsley, S71, failed to pay £711.4 to 31 workers

- Cavalier Country Club Limited, trading as Holdsworth House Hotel, Calderdale, HX2, failed to pay £601.92 to 1 worker

- SBFM Limited, Harrogate, HG3, failed to pay £583.02 to 1 worker