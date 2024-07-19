Sheffield University 'still committed to nuclear research' despite job cuts plan, say MPs

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham MP Sarah Champion and Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts recently met with Professor Koen Lamberts, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Sheffield, following the announcement of planned job cuts at its Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre and the effective end of its current operating model.

The facility has been used since 2012 as a base for researchers to test and develop millions of pounds worth of manufacturing innovations for the nuclear industry.

The Nuclear AMRC currently employs 120 staff at the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham and a further 30 across Derby and Warrington.

Changes are planned at the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre. Picture: Marie Caley

It has been reported that around 100 jobs are at risk, with remaining staff expected to be absorbed into sister department, the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

The university has said that the Nuclear AMRC’s core manufacturing research and development activities will be retained but other areas of work focused on the overarching development of the wider nuclear sector such as supply chain development, business development and policy work “do not fully align with the university’s priorities”.

It says it is “keen to work with partners to discuss future arrangements for this work”.

The university said the Nuclear AMRC has had “financial challenges for a number of years and has not been able to meet its financial revenue targets”.

Earlier this year, the site’s CEO Andrew Storer told The Yorkshire Post that the facility was “not as busy as it should be” – a situation he said was down to delays on Government decisions on nuclear in areas such as the creation of new small modular reactors.

In a statement to The Yorkshire Post, a University of Sheffield spokesperson said the Nuclear AMRC’s existing facility and specialist equipment will be kept in use.

A spokesperson said: “The university will retain the Nuclear AMRC building in Rotherham, the specialist equipment which has received significant investment to build up and the skill base and expertise to continue delivering this capability to the nuclear sector and other industrial sectors with aligned requirements.”

Ms Champion said: “After meeting the Vice Chancellor, I am assured that Sheffield University remains committed to nuclear research on the AMRC.

“If we want to reach net zero, nuclear has to be part of the solution and so I am proud our region will remain at the centre of developing the much-needed solutions.”

Mr Betts said he was also reassured by what the Vice-Chancellor had told him in a separate meeting.

"The Vice-Chancellor has assured me this will have no impact on South Yorkshire’s development of capacity to build SMRs and get supply chains together and they are still very much committed to that.”

He said he would be contacting new Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to see if there is potential for Government support to maintain the threatened jobs and continue the work that has been done in areas such as supply chain and business development for the nuclear sector.