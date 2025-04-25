Sheffield's failure to market being birthplace of football is major own goal: David Richards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hallam’s goalkeeper, Hugo Warhurst, made the decisive save. No fanfare, no headlines – just jubilation on the sloping pitch of a ground that’s quietly staged football for over 160 years.

In the midst of the celebrations, I couldn’t ignore what was underfoot. Sandygate is officially the oldest football ground in the world – home to Hallam FC since 1860 and the site of the first inter-club match. Just up the road, Sheffield FC, founded in 1857, stands as the world’s first football club. The Sheffield Rules shaped the global game – even the offside rule was first defined here. And yet, in the city centre, there’s barely a plaque. No statue. No square.No shrine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So why has the city that gave the world its greatest sport left its legacy unmarked and uncelebrated?

Sandygate, which is the home of Hallam FC, is the world's oldest football ground. PIcture: Dean Atkins

Sheffield, as ever, is written out of the history it helped create. The same pattern has played out with football – our greatest export, yet one we’ve failed to properly claim.

In the United States – yes, the other footballing nation – the beautiful game is booming. The next generation is growing up on Premier League mornings and Messi nights. The US is about to host the FIFA World Cup. Three visitors from California recently came to visit my son and made a beeline for Sandygate, eager to take photos and soak up the history.

Their reaction? Total amazement – not at the ground, but at the lack of recognition. “Why,” they asked, “is the football museum in Manchester? Why isn’t Sheffield the beating heart of this story?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a fair question. If this were the US, Sheffield would be a pilgrimage site. There would be a museum, bronze statues, school trips – and probably a Netflix documentary. Instead, we’ve let the origin story drift into obscurity, hidden in plain sight.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

The understated nature of Sandygate reflects Sheffield’s broader relationship with its own achievements – a city that forged the frameworks upon which others built fortunes, but remained reticent about trumpeting its significance.

Sheffield, which gave the world not just stainless steel but the blueprint for the global game, has let its football legacy fade into the background. The foundations are here – we just need to stop acting like they belong to someone else.

Before Real Madrid, Man United, Liverpool and Barcelona, there was Sheffield. The game started here. Watching Hallam’s players lift the trophy, you didn’t need a history book to feel the link – this is where it began. This isn’t just heritage. It’s a living legacy. And it’s time we treated it like one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield gave the world football. That’s not boasting – it’s a historical fact. But we’ve allowed others to tell the story. While Manchester curates the museum and Nottingham claims the outlaw, Sheffield remains hidden in plain sight. Football’s birthplace does not need an ad campaign. It needs a backbone.

Unless we act now and claim this legacy, we risk losing it for good. It’s time Sheffield found its voice – and took its rightful place at the heart of the global game.