Sheffield's ITM Power announces 'new chapter' with launch of German subsidiary Hydropulse
The company is creating Berlin-based Hydropulse, which will build, own and operate decentralised green hydrogen production plants using technology and be aimed at industrial businesses.
ITM Power said it has identified a need for the service and believes it will be a “new growth engine” for its business.
The company said: “Many industrial green hydrogen projects across Europe are facing delays and challenges due to complexity, capital costs, bank financing, and technology risks. Hydropulse offers a simple, scalable solution: green hydrogen as a service, produced directly where it's needed with no capital expenditure, no technology risk, and no operational burden for the offtaker.
“Hydropulse plants will be configured around the customer's molecule demand profile and operated via a remote operations centre. Customers retain power procurement or respective price indexation, reducing the market exposure of Hydropulse, and they guarantee long-term hydrogen offtake.
“Benefitting from direct access to ITM Power's market-leading electrolyser systems at highly competitive costs without unnecessary risk buffers or intermediaries, Hydropulse will be able to produce green hydrogen at an exceptionally low price point. This will unlock many projects that struggled to reach Final Investment Decision.”
It added: “The Hydropulse business model is tailored for industrial users with dependable hydrogen needs - from mobility applications, chemicals and steel to food processing and refineries. Each project will be built around a guaranteed long-term offtake agreement.”
Hydropulse will initially focus on small to mid-size projects in the UK, Germany and the Nordic nations.
Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM Power plc and Managing Director of Hydropulse GmbH, commented, "With our disciplined and focused approach to electrolyser innovation and manufacturing, we have demonstrated that we possess a deep understanding of the market and the expertise to execute effectively.
"Approximately 12 months in the making, the launch of Hydropulse opens a new chapter for ITM and the green hydrogen industry. By addressing the bankability hurdle of green hydrogen projects through capital expenditure, operations, and technology risk mitigation for the end user, Hydropulse will solve the most pressing real-world challenges that are holding back exponential industry growth."
