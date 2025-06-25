Sheffield's ITM Power announces 'new chapter' with launch of German subsidiary Hydropulse

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company is creating Berlin-based Hydropulse, which will build, own and operate decentralised green hydrogen production plants using technology and be aimed at industrial businesses.

ITM Power said it has identified a need for the service and believes it will be a “new growth engine” for its business.

The company said: “Many industrial green hydrogen projects across Europe are facing delays and challenges due to complexity, capital costs, bank financing, and technology risks. Hydropulse offers a simple, scalable solution: green hydrogen as a service, produced directly where it's needed with no capital expenditure, no technology risk, and no operational burden for the offtaker.

“Hydropulse plants will be configured around the customer's molecule demand profile and operated via a remote operations centre. Customers retain power procurement or respective price indexation, reducing the market exposure of Hydropulse, and they guarantee long-term hydrogen offtake.

“Benefitting from direct access to ITM Power's market-leading electrolyser systems at highly competitive costs without unnecessary risk buffers or intermediaries, Hydropulse will be able to produce green hydrogen at an exceptionally low price point. This will unlock many projects that struggled to reach Final Investment Decision.”

It added: “The Hydropulse business model is tailored for industrial users with dependable hydrogen needs - from mobility applications, chemicals and steel to food processing and refineries. Each project will be built around a guaranteed long-term offtake agreement.”

Hydropulse will initially focus on small to mid-size projects in the UK, Germany and the Nordic nations.

Dennis Schulz, CEO of ITM Power plc and Managing Director of Hydropulse GmbH, commented, "With our disciplined and focused approach to electrolyser innovation and manufacturing, we have demonstrated that we possess a deep understanding of the market and the expertise to execute effectively.