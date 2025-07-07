Sheffield's One Health Group to open its first surgical hub next year in Scunthorpe

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, which provides NHS-funded medical procedures for patients, is to build the site off Normanby Road in Scunthorpe. It is hoped it will open in late summer 2026.

The surgical hub is expected to allow the firm to “deliver significant additional surgical operating capacity in regions with limited provision of NHS services”.

Adam Binns, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our ambition to develop a network of surgical hubs is key to our longer-term accelerated growth strategy, supporting rising NHS demand and offering surgical capacity growth in under resourced areas across the North of England and the Midlands. We’re delighted to confirm that our first site will be in Scunthorpe, and that our first Surgical Hub there will bring both localised specialist surgical services and employment to a much-deprived area.

Adam Binns has welcomed planning permission being granted

“As reiterated in recent days, key to the government’s 10-Year Health Plan is delivering more care in the community away from NHS hospitals, this approach has been a cornerstone of One Health’s provision of care to NHS patients for over 20 years through our community-based outreach clinic network and will be complemented and enhanced with the addition of surgical hubs.