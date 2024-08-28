Sheffield’s Psalter Hotel re-opens its doors with new dining concept

Sheffield’s Psalter Hotel has re-opened its doors after being reimagined by renowned chef Tom Lawson.

The 10-year lease of the building was taken earlier this year by the former chef patron and joint owner of Rafters. Sheffield solicitor Mason Thomas Law negotiated the 10-year lease on the building.

The Psalter is Tom Lawson’s first solo project. Under Tom, The Psalter has undergone a £175,000 transformation and created 50 new jobs.

Tom explained: “I am very excited about my new venture. The Psalter Hotel is synonymous with Sheffield, so it was important to me that I retained the name. It’s in a fantastic location. Not only are we located in the greenest city in the country, but we are at the gateway to the Peak District, giving The Psalter wide appeal.”

Tom Lawson, chef and owner of Sheffield's reimagined Psalter Hotel

In addition to the hotel’s 21 bedrooms, Tom has retained the building’s bar area which is now dog friendly and offers locally brewed real ales and cocktails. He has also created a restaurant, and a private hire area which doubles as a coffee shop.

As part of the transformation, Tom has also brought a new dining concept to Sheffield. Tom explained: “I wanted to take dining back to the days when it was a family occasion. You sat around a table together and talked and laughed while enjoying food. I believe that food and drinks are meant to be shared and enjoyed together, creating moments of connection and community.”

The Psalter now offers ‘a twist on tapas’ with modern British sharing plates. The menus are all designed to be shared, with diners curating their own experience by ordering dishes depending on their appetite which, like tapas, are served as and when they are ready.

“Our food is affordable and approachable but remains true to my core values of seasonality, quality and sustainability,” added Tom.

Looking forward to dining at The Psalter, Cathy Thomas, Managing Director of Mason Thomas Law. said: “I am delighted to see Tom’s dream realised. It was important to me that the lease was right for Tom’s ambitions for The Psalter.