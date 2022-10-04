Sheffield’s SoloProtect launches innovative new range of devices to keep workers safe

In an emergency, the devices give users a way to call for help at the push of a button, whilst also detecting if the user has suffered a slip, trip or fall.

Steve Hough, President at SoloProtect, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to be launching the world’s first range of user-friendly, touchscreen personal safety devices.

"These next-generation devices will bring an enhanced level of safety technology and design to safety-conscious businesses across South Yorkshire, the rest of the UK, and beyond.

Sheffield firm, SoloProtect, has launched a new range of intuitive, touchscreen personal safety devices, designed for people who regularly work alone, in high-risk areas, or have a known health condition.

“The devices really do provide an engaging and effective way for businesses to ensure the safety of their colleagues, particularly in situations when they’re working alone.

SoloProtect’s new Ready2Talk feature is also included with the devices, a service launched in 2021 which is designed to chaperone workers in situations where there’s a clear safety risk (e.g. walking to a car at night).

The use of the brand's Latest Location functionality also allows managers to monitor the location of users to track the progress of work or facilitate redeployment decisions.

SoloProtect now has a portfolio of five devices along with a mobile app which can quickly transform a phone into a valuable personal safety tool.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer businesses a greater level of choice than ever before,” added mr Hough.

“These new devices, combined with classic options and our mobile app, mean there really is something for all businesses looking to improve staff safety and wellbeing.”