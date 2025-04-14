Sheilas’ Wheels owner bought by Belgian insurer in £1.3bn deal

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ageas said it had agreed a deal with Esure’s owners, investment group Bain Capital, which will create the third-largest platform in the UK for personal lines such as motor and home insurance.

Hans De Cuyper, Ageas’ chief executive, said the deal comes after several years of “significant growth” in the UK market for the Belgian company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esure has undergone a turnaround in recent years, and made a trading profit of £127m in 2024 compared to a loss the year before, while turnover grew by one-sixth to £1.1bn.

Belgian insurance giant Ageas has agreed to buy Esure, the UK-based owner of the Sheilas’ Wheels brand, for £1.295bn, it said on Monday. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

It offers car and home insurance and has about two million customers, with Sheilas’ Wheels and First Alternative as its leading brands.

The company went public in 2013, with a listing on the London Stock Exchange, before Bain bought it for £1.2bn five years later.

The deal with Ageas is the latest in a period of consolidation in the UK insurance market, after Aviva agreed to buy Direct Line last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ageas had also made two bids to buy Direct Line, which represented a similar opportunity to grow its exposure to the UK’s personal lines insurance sector, but ultimately abandoned the effort in 2024.

The deal to buy Esure is expected to complete in the second half of this year, subject to regulatory approval.

Ant Middle, Ageas’ UK boss, added: “As demand for motor and home insurance grows, Ageas will be perfectly positioned to gain market share and become the insurer of choice for our existing and new customers.”

“We want to continue to grow our broker and partnerships personal lines business in the UK, and Esure will help us to rapidly expand our direct distribution, our customer reach, and our scale overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Esure’s technical capabilities will match Ageas UK’s and will enable us to develop our well-balanced business at greater pace and serve a wider range of customers. We’re really excited for the potential this brings our UK business and wider group.”