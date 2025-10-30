'Shell delivered another strong set of results': Oil giant posts stronger-than-expected profits

Oil giant Shell has said profits lifted higher than expected over the past three months, amid a boost from higher sales volumes and trading margins.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 30th Oct 2025, 08:39 GMT

The group said it would hand a further $3.5bn (£2.65bn) back to shareholders.

The FTSE 100 firm reported adjusted earnings of $5.43bn (£4.1bn) for the third quarter of 2025, surpassing analyst guidance.

It said this represented a 27 per cent increase on the previous quarter but was lower than the six billion dollars (£4.6bn) reported over the same period a year earlier.

Oil giant Shell has said profits lifted higher than expected over the past three months, amid a boost from higher sales volumes and trading margins. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Volumes improved against the previous quarter, while the business also flagged a $161m dollar benefit from favourable tax write-offs over the quarter.

It did however highlight that some of those benefits were offset by higher depreciation, depletion and amortisation expenses.

Shell was supported by its integrated gas business, which saw income jump 28 per cent and earnings lift by 23 per cent for the quarter. Elsewhere, the firm’s renewables business returned to profitability, as losses across large parts of the division were offset by improvements in trading and marketing. Chief executive Wael Sawan said: “Shell delivered another strong set of results, with clear progress across our portfolio.”

