'Shell delivered another strong set of results': Oil giant posts stronger-than-expected profits

The group said it would hand a further $3.5bn (£2.65bn) back to shareholders.

The FTSE 100 firm reported adjusted earnings of $5.43bn (£4.1bn) for the third quarter of 2025, surpassing analyst guidance.

It said this represented a 27 per cent increase on the previous quarter but was lower than the six billion dollars (£4.6bn) reported over the same period a year earlier.

Oil giant Shell has said profits lifted higher than expected over the past three months, amid a boost from higher sales volumes and trading margins. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Volumes improved against the previous quarter, while the business also flagged a $161m dollar benefit from favourable tax write-offs over the quarter.

It did however highlight that some of those benefits were offset by higher depreciation, depletion and amortisation expenses.