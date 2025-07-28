Shell: Oil giant set to post lower earnings in face of price volatility

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The FTSE 100-listed company is predicted to report adjusted earnings of $3.74bn (£2.78bn) for the second quarter, when it publishes its latest figures on Thursday.

This would be down sharply on the $6.29bn (£4.68bn) made the same time last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It would mean the company generates earnings of $9.3bn (£6.9 bn) for the first half of 2025.

Shell is expected to report lower profits for recent months as the energy giant continues to battle oil price volatility and strives to return cash to its shareholders. The FTSE 100-listed company is predicted to report adjusted earnings of 3.74 billion US dollars (£2.78 billion) for the second quarter, when it publishes its latest figures on Thursday. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Russ Mould and Dan Coatsworth, analysts for AJ Bell, said Shell issued a “tepid” update to investors earlier this month where it “flagged weaker trading results at the integrated gas division and losses at the chemicals and products arm”.

Earnings for its integrated gas division are forecast to come in at $1.8bn (£1.3bn) – down on the $2.7bn (£2bn) made this time last year.

Analysts are expecting its chemicals and products arm to slip into a $28m (£21m) loss for the quarter, from a $1.1bn (£820m) profit the prior year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as oil prices have see-sawed in recent months amid an uncertain geopolitical environment.

Prices dropped to four-year lows in April following US president Donald Trump’s announcements on tariffs, raising fears over a global trade war.

They were then sent higher in June due to worsening conflict in the Middle East which led to worries that supply of the commodity could be disrupted.

Brent crude currently stands at around 70 US dollars per barrel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In March, the company revealed a fresh strategy to ramp up cost savings, cut spending and boost investor returns.

It said it would look to strip out a cumulative five billion US dollars to seven billion US dollars (£3.7bn to £5.2bn) a year by the end of 2028.