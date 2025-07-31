Shell: Oil giant's profits fall after trading is hit by volatile markets

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The oil major told shareholders that adjusted earnings, or net profits, dropped by 30 per cent to $9.84bn (£7.4bn) over the half-year, compared with a year earlier.

Nevertheless, profits in the second quarter of the year were ahead of analyst expectations.

Shell added that income attributable to shareholders was 23 per cent lower, due to the effect of “lower trading and optimisation margin” and decreasing energy prices.

The firm said it was also impacted by a charge of $509m (£383m) related to the UK energy profits levy.

Wael Sawan, chief executive of Shell, said: “Shell generated robust cash flows reflecting strong operational performance in a less favourable macro environment.

“We continued to deliver on our strategy by enhancing our deep-water portfolio in Nigeria and Brazil, and achieved a key milestone by shipping the first cargo from LNG (liquified natural gas) Canada.

