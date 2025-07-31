Shell: Oil giant's profits fall after trading is hit by volatile markets
The oil major told shareholders that adjusted earnings, or net profits, dropped by 30 per cent to $9.84bn (£7.4bn) over the half-year, compared with a year earlier.
Nevertheless, profits in the second quarter of the year were ahead of analyst expectations.
Shell added that income attributable to shareholders was 23 per cent lower, due to the effect of “lower trading and optimisation margin” and decreasing energy prices.
The firm said it was also impacted by a charge of $509m (£383m) related to the UK energy profits levy.
Wael Sawan, chief executive of Shell, said: “Shell generated robust cash flows reflecting strong operational performance in a less favourable macro environment.
“We continued to deliver on our strategy by enhancing our deep-water portfolio in Nigeria and Brazil, and achieved a key milestone by shipping the first cargo from LNG (liquified natural gas) Canada.
“Our continued focus on performance, discipline and simplification helped deliver $3.9bn dollars (£2.9bn) of structural cost reductions since 2022, with the majority delivered through non-portfolio actions.”
