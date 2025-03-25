Shell reveals plans to ramp up cost savings

Shell has revealed plans to ramp up cost savings and cut spending as it vowed to “deliver more value with less emissions” despite having last year weakened its carbon reduction pledge.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 25th Mar 2025, 08:56 BST
Updated 25th Mar 2025, 09:04 BST

The oil giant told investors ahead of its capital market day event that it would now look to strip out a cumulative $5bn to $7bn (£3.9bn to £5.4bn) a year by the end of 2028.

This is up from the previous aim for $2bn to $3bn (£1.5bn to £2.3bn) by the end of 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other targets outlined included aims to grow its top-line production across the group’s upstream and integrated gas business by 1 per cent a year over the next five years.

Shell has revealed plans to ramp up cost savings and cut spending as it vowed to “deliver more value with less emissions” despite having last year weakened its carbon reduction pledge. (Photo by PA Media)placeholder image
Shell has revealed plans to ramp up cost savings and cut spending as it vowed to “deliver more value with less emissions” despite having last year weakened its carbon reduction pledge. (Photo by PA Media)

Shell’s annual report has also revealed that chief executive Wael Sawan’s pay package swelled to £8.6m last year.

The report, published ahead of the oil giant’s capital market day event for shareholders, showed Mr Sawan’s total pay lifted by 9 per cent as he landed a £2.9m annual bonus and £3.9m in long-term share awards. The group’s boss was paid a total of £7.9m in 2023.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice