Shell reveals plans to ramp up cost savings
The oil giant told investors ahead of its capital market day event that it would now look to strip out a cumulative $5bn to $7bn (£3.9bn to £5.4bn) a year by the end of 2028.
This is up from the previous aim for $2bn to $3bn (£1.5bn to £2.3bn) by the end of 2025.
Other targets outlined included aims to grow its top-line production across the group’s upstream and integrated gas business by 1 per cent a year over the next five years.
Shell’s annual report has also revealed that chief executive Wael Sawan’s pay package swelled to £8.6m last year.
The report, published ahead of the oil giant’s capital market day event for shareholders, showed Mr Sawan’s total pay lifted by 9 per cent as he landed a £2.9m annual bonus and £3.9m in long-term share awards. The group’s boss was paid a total of £7.9m in 2023.
