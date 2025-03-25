Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The oil giant told investors ahead of its capital market day event that it would now look to strip out a cumulative $5bn to $7bn (£3.9bn to £5.4bn) a year by the end of 2028.

This is up from the previous aim for $2bn to $3bn (£1.5bn to £2.3bn) by the end of 2025.

Other targets outlined included aims to grow its top-line production across the group’s upstream and integrated gas business by 1 per cent a year over the next five years.

Shell has revealed plans to ramp up cost savings and cut spending as it vowed to “deliver more value with less emissions” despite having last year weakened its carbon reduction pledge. (Photo by PA Media)

Shell’s annual report has also revealed that chief executive Wael Sawan’s pay package swelled to £8.6m last year.