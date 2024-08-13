Shell to work with Yorkshire green hydrogen firm ITM Power on German renewable energy scheme
Sheffield-based green hydrogen firm ITM Power is to work on a major renewable energy project for Shell.
The company has signed a contract to supply products to the Shell Rheinland Energy and Chemicals Park in Germany as part of what is called the REFHYNE II project.
The scheme will use renewable electricity to produce up to 44,000 kilograms of renewable hydrogen each day, partially decarbonising fuel production at Shell's Wesseling refinery.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.