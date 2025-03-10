Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shenward said that the aquisition of the Harrow-based firms would “strengthen” its presence in the UK’s capital, adding that the move will also see it effectively double in size both from a team and client perspective.

JCR will be rebrandded to Shenward immediately, with all employees and directors remaining in their current roles.

Sherad Dewedi, managing partner at Shenward, said: “We set our hearts on London being the next city for us to establish a base given the growth we’ve witnessed in our client base and professional network there.

Shenward has now luanched in London through the acquisition of accountants John Cumming Ross Limited and its subsidiary, Jaycee Comservices Limited.

"So, when we were introduced to JCR as a potential acquirer, it immediately felt like the right move for us.

"The founding members have built a fantastic business, and we are proud to bring the firm and its team under the Shenward group.

“London is a global hub for financial services and a key driver of the UK economy, and so the demand for professional accounting advice and business support has never been greater. "I can’t wait to see what opportunities this move presents for our team and our clients.”

Shenward now holds offices in Leeds, Cleckheaton and London.

The firm said the latest acquisition is part of its wider UK expansion strategy, through which it is aiming to “establish a presence in major cities nationwide”.

The move comes after 2018 saw Shenward acquire Leeds-based practice Cox, Costello and Horne.

This was followed by the launch of a specialist sports, media, and entertainment division in 2020 and the purchase of a new 8,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Cleckheaton in 2021.

By 2030, Shenward aims to acquire two more accountancy practices, welcome a fourth partner and expand to a 100-person team.

John Cumming Ross was founded almost four decades ago.

The firm operates at an international level with just over 20 employees.

Dilip Unarket, director at John Cumming Ross Ltd, said: “Having met Sherad and the wider management team and learnt about their business, I am confident that acquisition will take JCR to new heights.

"Right now, businesses are navigating complex financial and regulatory landscapes. With the extra backing of the Shenward team, our firm will be well-positioned to support the increasing needs of businesses.”