Shepherds Purse: Thirsk artisan cheesemaker wins Supreme Champion Cheese at Great Yorkshire Show
The cheesemaker first launched at the Great Yorkshire Show in 1989 when its founder, the late Judy Bell MBE, took her innovative sheep’s milk ‘Feta’ (now Mrs Bell’s Salad Cheese), with mixed responses from farmers who weren’t used to eating cheese made from sheep’s milk.
35 years later, Shepherds Purse has won Supreme Champion for its newly launched Organic Yorkshire Blue cheese.
Katie Matten, joint managing director of Shepherds Purse, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win the Supreme Champion Cheese award at the Great Yorkshire Show and to win it for the first time on our 35th anniversary is beyond special."
The family’s first organic cheese also won major trophies in the Best Organic Product in Show and Best Yorkshire Product in Show classes as well as Mrs Bell’s Blue securing the Best Blue Cheese in Show trophy. On top of these wins there were also six golds, three silvers and five bronze awards for the cheese making family.
