The Shibden Mill Inn

The pub was beaten to the overall title by The Galvin Green Man in Essex, but took the regional crown at the event, having been named as the best pub in West Yorkshire at an earlier stage in the competition.

Max Heaton, owner of the pub near Halifax, said: “We are delighted to have won such a prestigious award against some amazing pubs and bars. We had a great night celebrating - maybe a little too hard, as we lost the trophy - Soho has it now!

“It’s been a really hard year for all our staff so it’s great to see their hard work has been recognised.”

The 17th century Shibden Mill Inn, which nestles within a deep fold of Shibden Valley, beat four other pubs from across Yorkshire and the Humber to claim the top prize for the region.

It was named West Yorkshire’s best pub or bar earlier this summer, with all the county winners invited to a glitzy ceremony held at 30 Euston Square in London last night, hosted by Pub & Bar Magazine.

Pub & Bar Magazine said: “It’s a cracking destination pub and cherished community hub. Very well deserved!”

The pub has won numerous awards in the past, and was also named in the Good Food Guide 2021 earlier this year.