The Shibden Mill Inn

The pub was beaten to the overall title by The Galvin Green Man in Essex, but took the regional crown at the event, having been named as the best pub in West Yorkshire at an earlier stage in the competition.

Often referred to as a ‘hidden gem’, the 17th Century inn nestles in the fold of the Shibden Valley, opposite Red Beck, the mill stream that once powered the Inn’s enterprising past.

The pub has won numerous awards in the past, and was also named in the Good Food Guide 2021 earlier this year.

It is famed for its food offering, as well as its cosy and picturesque setting. As well as having beautiful walks nearby, the pub also features low beamed ceilings, open fires and a cosy bar.

There are also 11 bedrooms for people who want to stay the night.