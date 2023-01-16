Online running shoes, running clothing and outdoor gear retailer SportsShoes.com has said that it has offset the carbon emissions it has generated directly since its founding in 1982.

This news coincides with the Shipley-headquartered company celebrating its 40th anniversary, and comes after it previously stated its commitment of becoming the world’s most sustainable running equipment retailer by 2025.

The strategy, which was developed in conjunction with sustainable innovation consultancy Ape, involves a full impact assessment of the business to calculate the size and composition of its carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SportsShoes.com managing director, Brett Bannister, said: “We are very proud of our 40 years of business. To celebrate, we thought we would do something a bit different and take action to ensure SportsShoes.com is sustainable for another 40 years and beyond.

Shipley-based SportsShoes said it has offset the carbon emissions it has generated directly since the company’s founding in 1982.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were founded at a time when very few people knew what a carbon footprint was. Now that everyone does, and now that we want to be the world’s most sustainable running equipment retailer, we must continuously improve every aspect of our business to achieve that goal."

The company noted that it is “continually identifying and implementing more sustainable practices in every aspect of its operations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In April 2021, the firm achieved carbon-neutral status, and shortly after began to offset the emissions from heating, lighting and powering the business, as well as its national and international distribution activities.

To offset its emissions, the company has collaborated with Yorkshire-based woodland regenerative project, Make it Wild, which is replanting native woodlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad