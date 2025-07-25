Shipley Salvation Army Donation Centre opens new extension

The Salvation Army Donation Centre in Shipley, which provides a range of quality pre-loved items from clothes to furniture, is expanding.

The site in Otley Road, which opened five years ago, is now double the size, meaning they will be able to offer more to the local community and raise even more funds to support The Salvation Army’s work with the vulnerable.

An official ribbon cutting took place on Thursday with the band from the nearby Salvation Army Shipley church playing.

Store Manager Angie Duckworth said: “We’re really pleased to be able to expand our offering. There will be more furniture and homeware in the new section, with the existing side displaying clothing, bags, shoes and accessories.

“The money raised in our donation centres goes towards The Salvation Army’s work with vulnerable people. We also work closely with Shipley Salvation Army to source items for people in need.

“We’ve been open for five years and in that time the support within the community has just grown and grown. We’re not just a charity shop, we’re a community hub with people coming in to see us for all sorts of reasons. We’re pleased to be able to signpost people to services and support, including to our friends at Shipley Salvation Army.

“We also want to thank our brilliant group of volunteers who have enabled us to move forward with this expansion and the community, who have supported us with some fantastic donations over the years.”

Shipley Donation Centre is run by the Salvation Army’s trading arm SATCoL. As well as selling items, it is a donation point, offers a 24-hour clothing bank, furniture collection and a delivery service for larger items.

Captain Laura McLean, who leads Shipley Salvation Army in nearby Rhodes Place, said: “We have a great working relationship with the Donation Centre. They help provide items for vulnerable people who are struggling and have supported us with our stand alone Uniform Hub in Westgate. The new extension looks great and we were delighted as church to be part of the opening event.”