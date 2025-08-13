Shipley: Work on new market set to be completed in time for City of Culture event

Work on Shipley’s new market square is due to be completed next month – and a major City of Culture event will take place there shortly after.

When completed, the market square will include a much bigger town centre space, replacing the existing fixed market stalls that have stood in the centre for decades.

Bradford Council says the work is due to be completed by mid-September, despite concerns being raised last year that the market might not be completed until November, almost at the end of the District’s year as City of Culture.

Contractors’ cabins were recently removed from the Market Square as the project enters its final stages.

The work will be finished in time for the town centre to host Bloom – a major City of Culture event and one of the main events to be held in the Shipley Constituency.

Taking place on September 26 and 27, the event by performance group Upswing will involve a “large-scale circus performance celebrating the spirit of Bradford and its people.”

The market development, which is being delivered by Bradford Council, has been funded by £3m acquired through the Government-funded Shipley Towns Fund – a £25m pot of cash that was awarded by the Conservative Government to regenerate the town.

A further £1m has come from Streets for People funding from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

The market’s fixed stalls have been removed, and will be relocated to Cannon Mills.

Future markets in Shipley will be held using gazebos and pop-up stalls.

A large canopy has been erected in the centre of the square to provide cover for traders.

The more open space will be used to hold various town centre events and celebrations. There will also be new green spaces and seating for the public.

It is hoped the new layout will make the Market Square more vibrant on non-market days. Currently the square is dominated by rows of empty stalls during much of the week.

Originally the plan was for the market to be completed in early 2025. But delays due to rising costs of materials meant the completion date was pushed back until May.

Then, later last year, the date was pushed back again, this time until late 2025.

But the latest announcement from the Council is that work should be completed in the coming weeks.

A Bradford Council spokesperson said: “The extensive work to transform Shipley Market square is currently progressing well.

“Now that the contractor’s cabins have been removed, works to re-surface the car park area will follow with completion anticipated for mid-September. We are looking forward to welcoming people to the new space.”

Bloom will be one of the biggest City of Culture events to be held in Shipley in 2025, and will involve a “cast of hundreds.”

It will feature music, aerial acrobats and street performers.

Describing the event, the City of Culture website says: “Bloom is a large-scale circus performance celebrating the spirit of Bradford and its people – who we are today and who we could become tomorrow.

“Taking place on the streets and in the skies of Shipley, it’s a show about connection, possibility and what we can build together – a bold and joyful expression of community and local pride.

“This large-scale production features a cast of hundreds, including local performers, movement artists, community choirs, and the world-class acrobats and aerialists of Upswing, one of the UK’s leading contemporary circus companies.”

The performances start at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets cost £2 for adults and are free for under 16s and seniors. For more information visit https://bradford2025.co.uk/event/bloom/

The market redevelopment was a flagship scheme for the Shipley Towns Fund. It will be accompanied by the re-opening of the long shut Market Square toilets.

Other projects include a new Community, Arts, Heritage and Future Technology Hub t be built on the Caroline Street car park in Saltaire, a major refurbishment of the town’s Kirkgate Centre as a Sustainable Community Hub and the creation of a new Enterprise Hub in Shipley Library.

The Cellar Trust building has become a new Health Wellbeing and Community Campus thanks to a £3m development, and the facility opened its doors last month.