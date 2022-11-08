The Shipley-based firm has been acquired via VitalHub’s subsidiary, the Cirencester-based Intouch with Health.

ADI Health will join the existing VitalHub UK group of health-tech companies. Founded in 2005, ADI Health is one of the UK’s largest digital health platform providers. Its flagship product, the award-winning MyPathway, is an app-based patient portal solution, which connects patients to care services in areas including muscular-skeletal, chronic pain, motor neurone disease, and eating disorders.

Judith Clarkson, the commercial director at ADI Health, added: “Joining the VitalHub group of companies presents an exciting opportunity to develop and expand our solutions and services for patients and clinicians. We believe this will enable us to continue our vision to provide immediate and lifelong access to patient healthcare information, support and tools, throughout every step of the patient’s journey.

“Integrating with VitalHub’s existing digital-health product suite strengthens our own portfolio and provides the opportunity to further improve patient pathways and elevate the patient experience.”

Mike Sanders, VitalHub UK CEO, said: “We are pleased to have completed the acquisition of ADI Health, as VitalHub continues its mission to create an eco-system of digital healthcare solutions that simplify the complexity of data integration in planned and unplanned care. This acquisition will further enhance our portfolio of award-winning digital healthcare solutions and enable us to further enrich care pathways for patients and clinicians alike.”