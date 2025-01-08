A major chain has closed its doors in Huddersfield suddenly.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bar chain Slug and Lettuce announced the closure of the Huddersfield location on King Street in a social media message.

The message reads: “After an amazing journey, Slug & Lettuce Huddersfield has sadly closed its doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve loved every laugh, every cocktail, and every glittery moment shared with you all.

'After an amazing journey, Slug & Lettuce Huddersfield has sadly closed its doors. '

"Thank you for being part of the fun and making it so special!”

Many shared their disappointment and shock at the closure.

Pat Patrice said: “No way, now that is really sad.

"Lovely cocktails and brunches there. Sad.”