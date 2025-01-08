Shock as Slug and Lettuce closes doors in Huddersfield with social media message
A major chain has closed its doors in Huddersfield suddenly.
Bar chain Slug and Lettuce announced the closure of the Huddersfield location on King Street in a social media message.
The message reads: “After an amazing journey, Slug & Lettuce Huddersfield has sadly closed its doors.
"We’ve loved every laugh, every cocktail, and every glittery moment shared with you all.
"Thank you for being part of the fun and making it so special!”
Many shared their disappointment and shock at the closure.
Pat Patrice said: “No way, now that is really sad.
"Lovely cocktails and brunches there. Sad.”
Bebbie Wallbank added: “Such a shame good luck on your next adventure.”
