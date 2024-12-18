Shoe Zone blames Budget over closure of 'unviable' stores and halving of profit expectations

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said it has experienced “very challenging trading conditions” in October and November and the run-up to Christmas, which it attributed to “a weakening of consumer confidence and unseasonal weather, both of which have decreased revenue and profit”.

A trading update to the London Stock Exchange said: “Consumer confidence has weakened further following the Government's budget in October 2024, and as a result of this budget, the company will also incur significant additional costs due to the increases in National Insurance and the National Living Wage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These additional costs have resulted in the planned closure of a number of stores that have now become unviable. The combination of the above will have a significant impact on our full year figures.”

Retailer Shoe Zone revealed it has shut stores in response to soaring wage costs following the recent Budget measures as it warned over profits. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

It added: “As a result, the company now expects adjusted profit before tax for the financial year ending September 27 2025 to be not less than £5m, down from previous expectations of £10m.

"In addition, and in light of the above, the company is not proposing to pay a final dividend for the financial year ended September 28 2024.”

The company’s results for the 2024 financial year will be published on January 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has not revealed where stores are due to close or the numbers of workers that will be affected.

Shares in the company fell by 40 per cent in early Wednesday trading following the update.

The group currently employs around 2,250 staff across 297 stores in the UK.

It has already been closing loss-making stores over the past year, revealing in October that 26 sites had been shut on a net basis – 53 closed, less 27 opened – in the year to September 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week’s profit warning marks the second in as many months after it also lowered guidance in October for the year to September 28 2024, blaming poor summer weather for lower sales.

Shoe Zone said annual sales fell 2.7 per cent, which it expected will leave 2023-24 profits at “not less than” £9.6 million against the £16.2 million reported the previous year.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, questioned the group’s claims over the Budget hit.

He said: “Putting the blame for a major profit warning on the Budget seems a poor fit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the demand for footwear should remain resilient regardless of weather, given that it is not a discretionary product.