Shoe Zone blames Budget over closure of 'unviable' stores and halving of profit expectations
The company said it has experienced “very challenging trading conditions” in October and November and the run-up to Christmas, which it attributed to “a weakening of consumer confidence and unseasonal weather, both of which have decreased revenue and profit”.
A trading update to the London Stock Exchange said: “Consumer confidence has weakened further following the Government's budget in October 2024, and as a result of this budget, the company will also incur significant additional costs due to the increases in National Insurance and the National Living Wage.
"These additional costs have resulted in the planned closure of a number of stores that have now become unviable. The combination of the above will have a significant impact on our full year figures.”
It added: “As a result, the company now expects adjusted profit before tax for the financial year ending September 27 2025 to be not less than £5m, down from previous expectations of £10m.
"In addition, and in light of the above, the company is not proposing to pay a final dividend for the financial year ended September 28 2024.”
The company’s results for the 2024 financial year will be published on January 21.
It has not revealed where stores are due to close or the numbers of workers that will be affected.
Shares in the company fell by 40 per cent in early Wednesday trading following the update.
The group currently employs around 2,250 staff across 297 stores in the UK.
It has already been closing loss-making stores over the past year, revealing in October that 26 sites had been shut on a net basis – 53 closed, less 27 opened – in the year to September 28.
This week’s profit warning marks the second in as many months after it also lowered guidance in October for the year to September 28 2024, blaming poor summer weather for lower sales.
Shoe Zone said annual sales fell 2.7 per cent, which it expected will leave 2023-24 profits at “not less than” £9.6 million against the £16.2 million reported the previous year.
Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, questioned the group’s claims over the Budget hit.
He said: “Putting the blame for a major profit warning on the Budget seems a poor fit.”
He added that the demand for footwear should remain resilient regardless of weather, given that it is not a discretionary product.
He said: “Perhaps Shoe Zone’s offering isn’t resonating with shoppers as much as it used to. At the very least, you would hope management is looking at what’s gone wrong rather than attributing everything to external factors.”
